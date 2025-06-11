247 compartments from RK Beach to Bheemili to come up for Yoga Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Visakhapatnam prepares to host a large-scale event on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held a high-level review meeting with senior officials in the city on Tuesday.

The event, titled Yogandhra, aims to bring together approximately five lakh participants in a single location, covering a 26 km stretch from RK Beach to Bheemili. Addressing the meeting, Lokesh said this should be one of the largest such gatherings in the world, and stressed the need for coordination and commitment from all departments to ensure smooth conduct of Yaga Day fete.

He emphasised that the programme is being held with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it a significant event.

“This is a public event that should transcend political boundaries. Everyone must take part and support the initiative,” he said, urging for wide publicity to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. To manage the large turnout, 247 designated compartments will be set up along the RK Beach-Bheemili route.

Lokesh instructed officials to ensure that no participant has to walk more than 600 metres to their designated spot, and that transport arrangements be made accordingly.

He also directed that the safety and convenience of participants be maintained from the time they leave home to their return.