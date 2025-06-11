Advance Kharif to protect crops: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials of agriculture department to advance the crop season to protect Kharif crops from cyclones.
Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, he emphasised that farmland should remain green throughout the year with the three-crop pattern. He ordered cultivation of summer crops in five lakh acres across North Coastal Andhra, Godavari and Krishna delta regions next year.
In districts like Anantapur, land remains fallow for eight months in a year, leading to soil nutrient depletion. Naidu stressed the need to utilise these eight months for raising additional crops. He directed the officials to prepare farmers of 141 mandals where water resources are available for summer farming 19 with reservoirs, 57 with tanks, and 65 on groundwater. Fine varieties of paddy that are in high demand should be cultivated, he said.
To improve the income of paddy farmers, Naidu proposed inter-cropping fruits and vegetables on widened bunds of fields. An awareness should be created among farmers about the benefits of wider bunds. NREGS funds can be utilised to build bunds if needed. Aquaculture and horticulture on the peripheries or in between paddy fields need to be experimented, he said.
The officials informed him that HD Burley tobacco procurement has begun at Parchur AMC. Alternative crop cultivation is being encouraged in place of HD Burley, they said. Naidu also enquired about the procurement of cocoa and mango.
They informed him that three new agriculture-related services have been launched on WhatsApp Governance - Mana Mitra platform. They include crop insurance, agricultural mechanisation, and MARKFED services. Farmers can now access these through WhatsApp.
“We should reduce the use of fertilisers and pesticides to preserve soil fertility. Ensure there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere. Stay updated with real-time data on fertiliser and pesticide use. Last year, 39 lakh tonnes of fertilisers were used in the State. This year, we should bring that down to 35 lakh tonnes. Pulses and millet cultivation should be increased. Banks should provide loans to farmers within 24 hours of request,” he said.
The officials informed that paddy, red gram, groundnut, and cotton are the primary crops in Kharif season.