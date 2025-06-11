Advance Kharif to protect crops: Andhra CM

To improve the income of paddy farmers, Naidu proposed inter-cropping fruits and vegetables on widened bunds of fields. An awareness should be created among farmers about the benefits of wider bunds. NREGS funds can be utilised to build bunds if needed. Aquaculture and horticulture on the peripheries or in between paddy fields need to be experimented, he said.

The officials informed him that HD Burley tobacco procurement has begun at Parchur AMC. Alternative crop cultivation is being encouraged in place of HD Burley, they said. Naidu also enquired about the procurement of cocoa and mango.

They informed him that three new agriculture-related services have been launched on WhatsApp Governance - Mana Mitra platform. They include crop insurance, agricultural mechanisation, and MARKFED services. Farmers can now access these through WhatsApp.

“We should reduce the use of fertilisers and pesticides to preserve soil fertility. Ensure there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere. Stay updated with real-time data on fertiliser and pesticide use. Last year, 39 lakh tonnes of fertilisers were used in the State. This year, we should bring that down to 35 lakh tonnes. Pulses and millet cultivation should be increased. Banks should provide loans to farmers within 24 hours of request,” he said.

The officials informed that paddy, red gram, groundnut, and cotton are the primary crops in Kharif season.