Andhra Pradesh house panel reviews projects in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Public Undertakings Committee, reconstituted after a 16-year gap, conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati on Tuesday. Committee Chairman and MLA Kona Ravi Kumar briefed the media on their findings concerning Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirupati Smart City Project, Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL), and tourism development.

The committee, which oversees 186 public undertakings, autonomous bodies, and universities, held a previous session in Amaravati. Its mandate includes reviewing audit reports and financial accounts, including those of companies registered under the Companies Act, which must submit their annual financials to the Assembly.