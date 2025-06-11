Andhra Pradesh house panel reviews projects in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Public Undertakings Committee, reconstituted after a 16-year gap, conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati on Tuesday. Committee Chairman and MLA Kona Ravi Kumar briefed the media on their findings concerning Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirupati Smart City Project, Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL), and tourism development.
The committee, which oversees 186 public undertakings, autonomous bodies, and universities, held a previous session in Amaravati. Its mandate includes reviewing audit reports and financial accounts, including those of companies registered under the Companies Act, which must submit their annual financials to the Assembly.
“For the first time, we thoroughly reviewed financial and audit objections of SPDCL, Tirupati Smart City, Tourism, and TTD,” said Kona Ravi Kumar, noting another review of SPDCL’s reports is planned. The SPDCL review focused on pending agricultural connections, with 53,000 to be provided to farmers within three months. Plans to build 33 new 11KV substations were discussed.
Regarding Tirupati Smart City, the panel reported implementation ended on March 31, 2025. Of the 89 projects, Rs 1,149 crore has been spent, with 17 works ongoing and over 50% completed. However, Central funds are pending and the previous state government had not released its share. Tourism projects were also reviewed. For TTD, the committee reviewed services including drinking water, sanitation, and Anna Prasadam. It may recommend expanding Tirupati Corporation limits to boost revenue.