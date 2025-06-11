AP attracts Rs 9.2 lakh crore investments in 11 months

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has attracted Rs 9.2 lakh crore investments over the past 11 months, generating expectations of over 8.5 lakh new jobs, Industry Minister TG Bharath said on Tuesday. He was speaking at the first edition of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) Excellence Awards 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

He credited the investment inflow to the pro-industry policies of the NDA government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “We are prioritising investor confidence and working to resolve issues faced by industries,” he said.

Highlighting recent policy measures, Bharath noted that AP now offers one of the most competitive industrial policy frameworks in the country.

He urged business leaders to take advantage of various State incentives, and pointed to the Speed of Doing Business initiative as a key mechanism for facilitating faster approvals.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat addressed the gathering, and encouraged industry leaders to identify challenges and contribute innovative solutions. “Your ideas can help shape the future of industry in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

FAPCCI president Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao spoke about the State’s MSME policy and its benefits for the tourism sector. The event also featured presentation of excellence awards in 11 categories.