Early water release for Krishna delta

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to Krishna Delta farmers, the AP Water Resources Department is set to release irrigation water from the Prakasam Barrage earlier than usual this year. To mitigate crop damage due to cyclonic rains and to facilitate timely agricultural operations, authorities plan to begin water discharge by June 20, nearly three weeks earlier than last year’s July 10 release.

Superintending Engineer of Krishna District Irrigation Department, Mohana Krishna, told TNIE that following internal meetings and stakeholder consultations, June 20 has been confirmed as the tentative release date. “Initially, we aimed for the first week of June, but farmers requested a delay due to ongoing Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works on the canals. After evaluating all aspects, we are now targeting June 20 for water release to the Krishna Delta,” he said.

The third week of June is traditionally considered ideal for water release, aligning with Eruvaka Pournami on June 11, when farmers begin sowing. Most farmers initially depend on rainwater and then require canal water for plant growth, especially for paddy, the region’s dominant crop.