Early water release for Krishna delta

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to Krishna Delta farmers, the AP Water Resources Department is set to release irrigation water from the Prakasam Barrage earlier than usual this year. To mitigate crop damage due to cyclonic rains and to facilitate timely agricultural operations, authorities plan to begin water discharge by June 20, nearly three weeks earlier than last year’s July 10 release.
Superintending Engineer of Krishna District Irrigation Department, Mohana Krishna, told TNIE that following internal meetings and stakeholder consultations, June 20 has been confirmed as the tentative release date. “Initially, we aimed for the first week of June, but farmers requested a delay due to ongoing Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works on the canals. After evaluating all aspects, we are now targeting June 20 for water release to the Krishna Delta,” he said.
The third week of June is traditionally considered ideal for water release, aligning with Eruvaka Pournami on June 11, when farmers begin sowing. Most farmers initially depend on rainwater and then require canal water for plant growth, especially for paddy, the region’s dominant crop.
The Krishna Delta spans 13.6 lakh acres across Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, and Prakasam districts, with paddy cultivated in about 10 lakh acres. The region supports commercial crops and aquaculture. To meet all irrigation requirements, 150 TMC of water is required annually. Authorities generally release 90 TMC during Kharif and the remaining during Rabi. Last year, a total of 175.35 TMC was released for both seasons. Officials are considering supplementary measures such as releasing water from the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.
Currently, Pulichintala Project holds 21.35 TMC and Prakasam Barrage has 3.07 TMC. “If necessary, we will release water from Pattiseema. However, the Godavari water level at Pattiseema is presently 13.6 meters, just below the 14-meter mark required for lifting. We anticipate reaching this level by the end of the month,” said Ravi, Executive Engineer, KC Division.
He added that in the event of delays from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs, Pattiseema will serve as a backup to ensure no disruption in irrigation. Typically, water for early Kharif is sourced from Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage. Authorities are hopeful that favourable monsoon conditions will allow seamless operations. The proactive planning aims to safeguard crop yields and help farmers complete sowing well in time, avoiding losses due to potential weather disturbances later in the season.