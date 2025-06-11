Energy Minister Gottipati inaugurates Urban Primary Health Centre in Addanki segment

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, accompanied by Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali, inaugurated a newly constructed Urban Primary Health Centre in Addanki town on Tuesday. Built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, the facility is part of the NDA government’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services for economically weaker sections.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned five health centres in the Addanki segment. While the new centre is operational, four more are expected to open by the end of the month. He announced plans to set up a dialysis centre in Medarametla to address the healthcare needs of the locals.

He opened a newly laid Rs 1.2 crore tar road from Naam Road to Govada village. He said Rs 6 crore worth of road works were completed in Phase I, with Rs 7.5 crore under Phase II.