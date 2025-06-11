Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th birthday celebrated

VIJAYAWADA: The 65th birthday of actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna was celebrated with enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh, other States, and abroad on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and several leaders extended greetings to the Padma Bhushan awardee.

At the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, party members cut a massive cake to mark the occasion.

At Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, Balakrishna said age no longer concerns him and pledged to keep learning and growing in his work.