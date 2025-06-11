Kerala-based Kitex Garments plans to invest Rs 4000 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Kitex Garments, a prominent Kerala-based textile company, has expressed interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, the management of Kitex, which has already invested Rs 3,600 crore in Telangana, is planning to invest around Rs 4,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
Preliminary discussions in this regard were held during the recent visit of Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha to the Kitex Garments head office in Kerala. The Minister stated that the coalition government in AP is prioritizing the development of the textile sector and has recently rolled out a new Textiles Policy.
Stating that she met the Kitex Garments officials in Kerala as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that she also held talks with the Kitex Garments management and learned that they are planning to invest in AP.
Savitha noted that priority is being given to setting up Kitex Garments in the Sri Sathya Sai district, due to its proximity to Bengaluru airport, Krishnapatnam Port, and railway connectivity. She said that the Kurnool district, which produces large quantities of cotton, can serve as a reliable source of raw materials.
The Minister said that the company’s management will soon meet CM N Chandrababu Naidu to present their investment plans. She affirmed that the state government will extend full support to the company. As part of her visit, the Minister, along with Kitex MD Sabu Jacob, inspected all departments at the company.