Kerala-based Kitex Garments plans to invest Rs 4000 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Stating that she met the Kitex Garments officials in Kerala as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that she also held talks with the Kitex Garments management and learned that they are planning to invest in AP.

Savitha noted that priority is being given to setting up Kitex Garments in the Sri Sathya Sai district, due to its proximity to Bengaluru airport, Krishnapatnam Port, and railway connectivity. She said that the Kurnool district, which produces large quantities of cotton, can serve as a reliable source of raw materials.

The Minister said that the company’s management will soon meet CM N Chandrababu Naidu to present their investment plans. She affirmed that the state government will extend full support to the company. As part of her visit, the Minister, along with Kitex MD Sabu Jacob, inspected all departments at the company.