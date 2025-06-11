Kishan Reddy describes last 11 years as golden era of independent India

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has described the last 11 years as the ‘golden era’ of post-Independence. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into the world’s fourth largest economy. From a $2.1 trillion economy in 2014, we have now crossed $4 trillion,” he said.
The AP BJP organised an event in the city on Tuesday to mark the 11 years of the Modi government. The event themed ‘Developed India’s Amrit Kalam, Service, Good Governance, and Welfare of the Poor’ showcased the decade-long achievements of the Modi government, and future roadmap.
Speaking at the event as a chief guest, Kishan Reddy highlighted the key milestones under Modi’s leadership since 2014. Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements, Kishan Reddy said 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last 11 years, and India’s per capita income has increased by 67%.
Free ration is being provided to 81 crore people, and 4 crore pucca houses have been built. NITI Aayog and the implementation of GST have ensured cooperative federalism. Tax reforms have widened the income tax base, and net collections increased from Rs 7.99 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 27 lakh crore in 2024-25, he highlighted. On agriculture front, he cited the PM-Kisan Scheme, and the rise in MSP for crops like paddy and cotton, calling it a major boost to farmers. A total of 11 crore farmers have been benefited with the direct benefit transfer of Rs 3.7 lakh crore, he said.
Kishan Reddy also asserted the Centre’s efforts in national security, citing surgical and air strikes, and a 70% decline in Left Wing Extremist violence. “Defence exports have grown 34 times since 2014,” he said.
State BJP president D Purandeswari said the people have given the BJP a decisive mandate for a third term, reaffirming their trust in the party’s good governance and strong leadership.
“Modi envisions not only a developed India but also inclusive growth for every section of society,” she said.