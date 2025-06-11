Kishan Reddy describes last 11 years as golden era of independent India

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has described the last 11 years as the ‘golden era’ of post-Independence. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into the world’s fourth largest economy. From a $2.1 trillion economy in 2014, we have now crossed $4 trillion,” he said.

The AP BJP organised an event in the city on Tuesday to mark the 11 years of the Modi government. The event themed ‘Developed India’s Amrit Kalam, Service, Good Governance, and Welfare of the Poor’ showcased the decade-long achievements of the Modi government, and future roadmap.

Speaking at the event as a chief guest, Kishan Reddy highlighted the key milestones under Modi’s leadership since 2014. Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements, Kishan Reddy said 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last 11 years, and India’s per capita income has increased by 67%.