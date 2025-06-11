Seven more held in minor girl rape case

ANANTAPUR: Seven more individuals have been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Yedugurrallapalli village of Ramagiri mandal, taking the total number of accused in custody to 13, Superintendent of Police V Ratna announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the district police office, SP Ratna, accompanied by Dharmavaram DSP B Hemanth Kumar, provided details of the arrests. Those newly arrested include Boodida Rajesh (34), Thumu Hemanth (26), Chinna Basi Karthik (18), Basi Sonappa (45), Anke Muktananda alias Jukku (23) of Talli Madugula village, Boodida Rajendra (29), and a minor boy—all from Sri Sathya Sai district.

Earlier, six other accused were taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the victim. SP Ratna confirmed that more arrests are expected as the investigation progresses. A case has been registered.