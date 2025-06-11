Urban Development Minister P Narayana leads waste management study team

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation, led by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, visited Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to study advanced waste management systems.
On Monday evening, the team visited the Waste-to-Energy plant in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Officials explained the plant’s operations, which convert waste into 14 MW of electricity and biogas. Swachhandhra MD Anil Kumar Reddy accompanied the delegation. On Tuesday, the team reached Lucknow, where they were received by Mayor Sushma Kharakwal and Commissioner Gowrav Kumar. The team reviewed solid waste processing methods aimed at local reuse.
Municipal officials gave a detailed presentation, followed by a field-level inspection of biogas production and waste-to-brick powder processes. Narayana was accompanied by Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhi Ram, Director of Municipal Administration Sampath Kumar, Greening Corporation MD Srinivasulu, and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Commissioner Aleem Basha.
Later, Narayana made a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, appreciating the solid waste management practices.