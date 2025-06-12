Alert after jumbo gives birth to calf in Andhra's Srikakulam

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A wild elephant gave birth to a calf near Kota Seetarampuram village in Seethanagaram mandal on Wednesday, increasing the number of elephants in the Parvathipuram Agency to nine. The birth occurred under the close protection of a seven-member herd, which formed a protective circle around the mother during the delivery.

Now consisting of nine elephants, including two calves, the herd has been roaming the village outskirts. Alerted by locals, forest officials swiftly reached the spot and began precautionary measures to ensure the calf’s safety.

However, officials said they are unable to determine the calf’s sex due to the herd’s aggressive behaviour, which is preventing close inspection. Curious residents gathered to witness the rare sight, but forest staff intervened to prevent any potential man-animal conflict. A high alert has been issued in neighbouring villages as the elephants have shown increased aggression.

Elephant trackers have been deployed to monitor the herd’s movements. Speaking to TNIE, Elephant Monitoring Cell in-charge Manikanteswar warned, “There is a serious risk of attack as the elephants are protecting the newborn.”