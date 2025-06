VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the coalition government, the State has decided to roll out the much-awaited ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, one of the flagship promises made during the elections under the Super Six agenda.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the implementation of the scheme from Thursday.

Aimed at financially supporting mothers for the education of their children, the government issued a G.O. on Wednesday finalizing the operational guidelines, with a substantial allocation of Rs 8,745 crore towards the implementation of the scheme.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh took to social media platform ‘X’ to share the announcement.

“Congratulations to mothers and students on the commencement of the new academic year. Good news to all! On the auspicious occasion of completing one year of the coalition government, we are launching the Talliki Vandanam scheme as a gift to women,” he stated.