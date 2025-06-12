Andhra ministers inaugurate key tribal education projects in Palnadu

GUNTUR: In a major step towards strengthening tribal education in the State, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani and Electricity Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated key infrastructure projects in Pedda Turkapalem village of Narasaraopet constituency on Wednesday. The visit underscored the State government’s commitment to improving learning facilities for tribal students in Palnadu district.

Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Development Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani and Energy Minister and Palnadu district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar were accompanied by Narasaraopet MLA Aravind Babu and MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu during the visit.

They formally opened a newly constructed Tribal Ashram School, built at a cost of Rs 8.2 crore, which includes residential, educational, and nutritional facilities.

They also inaugurated a Rs 1.2 crore cement concrete (CC) road providing direct connectivity to the school. Sandhyarani inspected the school’s infrastructure and directed officials to maintain high standards. She emphasised the government’s focus on ensuring holistic development for tribal children.

Ravi announced the seting up of two additional tribal Gurukul schools in the district within a year, reaffirming the government’s aim to provide quality education.