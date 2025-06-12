NHRC registers case on Sakshi TV for misogynistic remarks

CM Naidu indulged in diversionary tactics: MLC Varudu Kalyani

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for using women as pawns in its diversionary tactics. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, she condemned the TDP for orchestrating attacks on Sakshi media offices by inciting women to divert public attention from the government’s failures.

“It is utterly disgraceful that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stooped to such low, using women to shield his administration’s incompetence,” she said.

“The TDP is attempting to falsely put the blame on the YSRCP to further its malicious agenda. This is not just an attack on the media, it is an assault on truth and democracy. The coalition government is desperate to silence voices that expose its failures,” the YSRCP women’s wing president said, emphasising that such conspiracies will not suppress the people’s demand for transparency and accountability.