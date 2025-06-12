Deploy Markfed to procure tobacco at remunerative price: Jagan to Andhra government

PODILI (ONGOLE): “The farmer community in the State is in distress, and two tobacco farmers from Prakasam district committed suicide recently as they could not get any help from the TDP-led NDA government,” said YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
The former CM demanded that the government rope in Markfed as a buyer in the tobacco auctions, and ensure a fair price to the farmers, failing which the YSRCP will lead an agitation for the ryots’ cause.
The YSRCP chief visited Podili tobacco auction centre on Wednesday, where he interacted with Tobacco Board Auction Platform authorities and farmers, enquiring about the low prices for tobacco stocks.
Speaking to the media, Jagan said tobacco prices have drastically fallen from the previous year, and with no help coming from the State government, two farmers from the erstwhile combined Prakasam district, one in Parchuru and the other in Kondepi, had committed suicide.
Despite giving permission to increase the tobacco acreage by around 20%, the government has miserably failed to ensure support price to farmers for their produce, he said.
While Rythu Bharosa was provided on time during the YSRCP regime, this time the Central component has been released, but the State share is found wanting, he said.
Last year, when the YSRCP was in power, tobacco was sold at Rs 360 per kg, and now the prices have slumped to Rs 240 for the graded variety. The government was supposed to procure 220 million tonnes of tobacco, but has procured only 40 million tonnes.
“We demand that the government bring in Markfed as a buyer at the auction, and ensure at least an average price of Rs 280 per kg of tobacco. Failing which, we will take up an agitation with the farmers,” the YSRCP chief said.