Deploy Markfed to procure tobacco at remunerative price: Jagan to Andhra government

PODILI (ONGOLE): “The farmer community in the State is in distress, and two tobacco farmers from Prakasam district committed suicide recently as they could not get any help from the TDP-led NDA government,” said YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The former CM demanded that the government rope in Markfed as a buyer in the tobacco auctions, and ensure a fair price to the farmers, failing which the YSRCP will lead an agitation for the ryots’ cause.

The YSRCP chief visited Podili tobacco auction centre on Wednesday, where he interacted with Tobacco Board Auction Platform authorities and farmers, enquiring about the low prices for tobacco stocks.

Speaking to the media, Jagan said tobacco prices have drastically fallen from the previous year, and with no help coming from the State government, two farmers from the erstwhile combined Prakasam district, one in Parchuru and the other in Kondepi, had committed suicide.