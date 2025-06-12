Education kits for 35.94 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As the 2025–26 academic year begins, the State government will distribute educational kits to 35.94 lakh students across government and aided schools under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra (SRKVM) scheme.
Valued at Rs 953.71 crore, the initiative targets students from Class I to X and aims to ensure equitable access to learning resources. The funding comprises Rs 778.68 crore from the State and Rs 175.03 crore from the Centre. Following the directive of HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh, each student will receive a kit worth Rs 2,279.
The kit includes three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, a school bag, belt, shoes, two pairs of socks, and dictionaries—an Oxford English-English-Telugu version for Class VI students and a pictorial dictionary for Class I. Notably, this year’s scheme also covers textbook and notebook supply for intermediate students in government colleges.
In a move towards uniformity, all students will receive olive green pants or gowns paired with green-striped, light yellow shirts, eliminating gender-specific and politically branded attire. The government has ensured that no political symbols, colours, or leaders’ photos appear on the kits.
For the first time, the SRKVM scheme will include dictionaries in Tamil, Odia, and Urdu. Transparent procurement through AP e-Procurement has saved the government Rs 63.80 crore compared to earlier administrations.
“This is not just about giving a kit. It’s about reaching every child with quality and dignity,” said B Srinivas Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha. To uphold these standards, the Quality Council of India (QCI) will conduct triple-stage inspections—covering raw materials, production, and final dispatch. Additionally, a ‘Quality Wall’ will be set up at every mandal stock point, displaying kit samples for transparency.
Kits will be delivered to all students by June 20. To avoid placing additional responsibilities on teachers, transportation costs have already been released to mandal education officers.
An end-to-end digital tracking system via the SRKVM app is in place to oversee the distribution process, with biometric confirmation upon receipt.