Education kits for 35.94 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As the 2025–26 academic year begins, the State government will distribute educational kits to 35.94 lakh students across government and aided schools under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra (SRKVM) scheme.

Valued at Rs 953.71 crore, the initiative targets students from Class I to X and aims to ensure equitable access to learning resources. The funding comprises Rs 778.68 crore from the State and Rs 175.03 crore from the Centre. Following the directive of HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh, each student will receive a kit worth Rs 2,279.

The kit includes three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, a school bag, belt, shoes, two pairs of socks, and dictionaries—an Oxford English-English-Telugu version for Class VI students and a pictorial dictionary for Class I. Notably, this year’s scheme also covers textbook and notebook supply for intermediate students in government colleges.