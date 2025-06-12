Fine quality rice for mid-day meals across all Andhra govt schools from today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will roll out the distribution of fine quality fortified rice for mid-day meals across all government schools and welfare hostels starting Thursday to enhance the nutritional intake of schoolchildren.

According to the authorities, 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice will be provided to over 44,392 government schools, and 3,952 social welfare hostels, benefiting over 37 lakh children in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said, “For the first time, the government has decided to provide mid-day meals with fine quality fortified rice to offer delicious and nutritious meals to students.”

He asserted the dual impact of the initiative, improving student health while honouring farmers.