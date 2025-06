ONGOLE: Four persons, including a police constable and a woman, sustained injuries after cadres of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) resorted to stone pelting, as a tense situation prevailed in Podili town of Prakasam district during former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the tobacco auction centre on Wednesday.

The incident began when TDP women activists attempted to release black balloons in protest at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, expressing anger their over derogatory remarks made by political analyst V V R Krishnam Raju during a TV debate hosted by Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on a vernacular channel owned by the YSRCP president.

It took nearly 45 to 50 minutes for the YSRCP chief’s convoy to reach the tobacco auction centre from the helipad. At the China Bus Stand Centre, TDP activists attempted to stop the former Chief Minister’s convoy by displaying placards and raising slogans such as “Jagan, Go Back.”

Some unidentified individuals threw slippers and stones at the YSRCP roadshow. In retaliation, YSRCP supporters threw water bottles.