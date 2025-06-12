No way connected to liquor policy: MP Mithun Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that he had nothing to do with the liquor policy, which was formulated and implemented during the previous YSRCP regime.

Filing counter to ACB’s petition pertaining to his anticipatory bail petition, Mithun Reddy also informed the court that any decision or policy matters are within the purview of the Cabinet, and alleged that the investigating agency, which is well aware of the facts, repeatedly describing him as the mastermind behind the liquor scam. He further requested the court to direct the investigation agency to furnish evidence to support its claims.

In his petition, he also alleged that the State government resorted to vindictive politics, and the investigation agency was misleading the judiciary with baseless allegations.

“It is during the tenure of TDP government when the actual scam happened. The responsibility of liquor supply was handed over to select companies, which granted several undue benefits to TDP leaders. Though sales increased during 2014-19, the revenue was less. However, revenue through liquor sales increased during the YSRCP regime,” the MP said.