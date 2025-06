VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA, which not only achieved a 93% strike rate in the 2024 elections but also saw alliance candidates winning by huge margins against the YSRCP, is set to complete its first year in office on June 12, following the formation of the coalition government.

Going by the mandate, it is clear that the people had high expectations from the new government. But has it succeeded in fulfilling those aspirations?

Given the precarious financial situation the coalition inherited at the outset, it must be acknowledged that fulfilling all promises within a year was no easy task. However, the government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, did manage to increase pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in its first month in office, in addition to paying Rs 3,000 in arrears to each beneficiary.

Similarly, under Deepam-2 scheme, the government began delivering three free LPG cylinders annually to women. Alongside the re-establishment of Anna Canteens to feed the poor, financial aid to fishermen during the fishing ban period was enhanced to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000 under the ‘Mathsyakara Bharosa’ scheme.

The State government has also issued orders for the implementation of another flagship scheme, ‘Talliki Vandanam,’ under which Rs 15,000 will be credited to the accounts of mothers of school-going children starting June 12, 2025.

Additionally, the State government has announced that free bus travel scheme for the women will also be implement from August 15 onwards.