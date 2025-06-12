Strengthen MSME ecosystem: Andhra Pradesh Chambers

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) wrote to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and congratulated the TDP-led NDA government on the successful completion of one year.

In the representation, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao mentioned that the government under the visionary leadership of Naidu has accomplished major milestones, and key projects aimed at propelling the State’s economy.

“Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the State government launched Swarna Andhra Vision-2047, and excellent industrial policies. With these initiatives, AP is set on a transformational path of inclusive development, innovation and industrial growth,” Rao said.

“We appreciate the government for its efforts to balance both economic development and welfare. We also appreciate the government for giving importance to Speed of Doing Business.

“The government has given utmost importance to the construction of key projects like Amaravati capital city and Polavaram, which have potential to transform the economic landscape of AP,” Rao hailed.

He said although the government has launched many policies to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the State, MSMEs are facing a lot of hardships due to the rise in production costs, drop in demand due to global economic downturn. “We urge the government to come to the aid of the MSMEs by releasing the long-pending incentives,” he said.

“We request the government to look into the power charges for industries. The bringing down of charges will offer a big relief to industries,” he said.