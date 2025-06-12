Three modern hostels to come up in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: In a major step to enhance student welfare infrastructure, three modern residential hostels are being constructed in the Mangalagiri segment using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The initiative, led by Education Minister N Lokesh, was formally launched with the foundation stone laying ceremony on Wednesday.

Announcing the projects, District Collector S Nagalakshmi said a girls’ hostel for the Social Welfare Department in Mangalagiri will be built by VVIT Charitable Trust at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of APEWIDC Chairman K Rajashekhar, TTD Trust Board Member Tammineni Janakidevi, and VVIT Trust Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar.

Two more hostels are planned in Duggirala and Penumaka. In Duggirala, Cell Con Implex Pvt. Ltd. is investing Rs 3.5 crore to build a girls’ hostel under the Social Welfare Department. In Penumaka, Radico Khaitan Ltd. is funding a boys’ hostel for the BC Welfare Department at the same cost.

Each hostel will accommodate 150–170 students from pre-matric and post-matric levels and feature dormitories, study rooms, dining areas, kitchens, and other facilities. Nagalakshmi noted that as part of the government’s first-anniversary celebrations, similar development works are underway.