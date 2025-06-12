Woman kills husband with paramour’s help in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour on Tuesday midnight in Biccavolu in the East Godavari district.

According to CI Sumant, the accused Devi, along with her paramour Durga Prasad, murdered 45-year-old husband, K Srinu, inside their home.

The deceased’s mother filed a complaint with the Biccavolu police on Wednesday morning, stating her son died under suspicious circumstances with severe injuries. The police rushed to the spot and found that the wife was absconding.

According to police, K Srinu, a lorry cleaner, was addicted to alcohol. The couple has two sons. A heated exchange reportedly occurred between the couple on Tuesday night, with Srinu in an inebriated condition.

Subsequently, the woman called her lover and allegedly attacked Srinu with a plastic stool and then stabbed him with a knife. The body was shifted to the Anaparti hospital for postmortem. The paramour is at large. A case has been registered.