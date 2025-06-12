‘Yogandhra’ crosses two crore registrations ahead of International Yoga Day

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s flagship Yogandhra programme has achieved a major milestone, surpassing its target of 2 crore participants 10 days ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

As of June 10 night, a record 2,04,64,831 individuals have registered.

Launched on May 31, Yogandhra campaign aims to transform yoga into a mass movement, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The campaign will culminate in a grand State-level programme in Visakhapatnam on June 21, alongside yoga sessions at 1,36,175 registered venues across Andhra Pradesh.

The Yogandhra initiative has also made remarkable progress in training yoga instructors, organising competitions, and finalising event venues—surpassing all initial targets. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav lauded the overwhelming public response, stating it reflected Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to promoting holistic health.

Implementation updates were presented to a ministerial committee led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh by Special Chief Secretary and Yogandhra Nodal Officer MT Krishna Babu.

To further boost local engagement, district-specific themes have been introduced.

Yoga sessions have been successfully conducted in 16 districts and at 62 of the 100 government-identified tourist sites, integrating wellness with tourism and giving the campaign a unique cultural dimension.