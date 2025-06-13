AIIMS Mangalagiri to get cornea transplant centre soon

GUNTUR: In a major step towards strengthening eye care services in Andhra Pradesh, a Cornea Transplant Centre is set to be established at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The initiative, driven by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, is expected to benefit patients across Guntur and nearby districts suffering from corneal blindness and other vision-related ailments.

The development follows the Minister’s visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri on February 28, where he reviewed hospital operations and identified key gaps in infrastructure and staffing. Based on discussions with medical officers, he recognised the urgent need for a specialised cornea transplant facility.

As the establishment of such a centre falls under the purview of the state government, Dr. Pemmasani escalated the issue to the district medical and health officer. A committee from the State Health Department later conducted a site inspection and submitted a favourable report recommending the centre.

Thanks to persistent follow-up and coordination with state health authorities, the proposal received formal approval. With clearances now granted, the Cornea Transplant Centre is expected to become operational soon, offering advanced eye care and transplant services to thousands in the region.