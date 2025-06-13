Complete road works taken up with NDB funding at earliest: Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy has directed officials to complete the road development works taken up with the funding of New Development Bank (NDB) at the earliest.

He asked the officials to set a realistic target for completion of the road works taken up with the support of NDB by the end of 2026 with proper planning.

Holding a review meeting with representatives of NDB and R&B officials in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Minister said out of the Rs 637.76 crore worth works taken up with NDB aid, Rs 488.30 crore has been spent so far.

Taking stock of the reasons for the delay of NDB road development works in some districts, the Roads and Buildings Minister instructed the officials to resolve the issues if any, and complete the works on a war footing.