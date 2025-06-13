Don’t take any coercive action against Sajjala till June 18, Andhra Pradesh HC directs police

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed police not to take any coercive action against former government advisor and YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy till June 18, pertaining to his abusive remarks against women of Capital Amaravati.

Sajjala approached the High Court after Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju had made a complaint to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta seeking registration of a case against him for his abusive remarks. Seeking protection from arrest, Sajjala filed a petition in the High Court.

Senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing on behalf of Sajjala, stated that Raghu Ramakrishna Raju did in fact submit a representation to the DGP, and the petitioner’s fear of arrest was justified.

Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana presented his argument that no case had been registered against the petitioner yet. He contended that filing an anticipatory bail petition merely out of fear, without disclosing any specific case details, was not permissible.

Justice TCD Sekhar directed the police not to take any hasty action against the petitioner until June 18. He also instructed the police to submit full details of the case, and adjourned the hearing to June 18.