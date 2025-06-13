Ethiopian delegates praise Andhra’s RTGS for tech-driven governance

VIJAYAWADA: A 10-member delegation from Ethiopia, led by Girum Ketema Teklemariam, Director of Ethiopia’s Digital Agriculture and Finance Program, visited the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the State Secretariat in Amaravati. The team is on a study tour to explore tech-driven governance models.

RTGS Deputy CEO M Madhuri welcomed the delegation and presented an overview of RTGS’s functioning. She explained how the platform bridges the gap between the government and citizens by enabling real-time monitoring, swift grievance redressal, and effective service delivery.

She said that the RTGS concept was initiated under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, positioning AP as a pioneer in tech-enabled governance. She informed the visitors about the ongoing development of a comprehensive data lake integrating information from all departments, aimed at boosting transparency and administrative efficiency. She also showcased the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance system, which currently offers 455 services and is expected to cross 1,000 soon.

RTGS has also launched an ‘Aware Hub’ in partnership with ISRO to monitor real-time weather conditions and issue alerts. A dedicated AI Hub is being set up to enhance public service delivery through AI.