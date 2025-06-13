Gas leak at pharma unit claims two lives in Anakapalle

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two workers lost their lives and another was critically injured following a gas leak at Sai Sreyas Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada of Anakapalle district on Thursday. The incident occurred while the employees were on duty and reportedly fell unconscious due to inhalation of leaked gas. The deceased were P Chandrasekhar, safety manager from Telangana, and Saragadam Kumar, safety officer from Munagapaka, Anakapalli, their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) mortuary in Visakhapatnam.

The injured, Baidoo Baisal, a helper from Boden of Odisha, is currently undergoing treatment. Honorary President of the Pharma City Staff and Workers’ Union, Ganisetti Satyanarayana, demanded a detailed investigation into the incident, citing past accidents at the facility. He alleged that repeated lapses in safety standards were the cause and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each bereaved family. He warned of large-scale protests if action is not taken.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her condolences over the deaths and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured worker. She also held discussions with Anakapalle District Collector Vijaya Krishnan to gather details about the incident.

Anakapalle MP and Railway Standing Committee Chairman CM Ramesh also expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He urged hospital authorities to provide timely treatment. The MP further instructed concerned departments to conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary measures to prevent future mishaps.

Minister for Labour and Industries Vasamsetti Subhash also responded to the incident with concern. He spoke with officials to understand the cause of the leak and assured that the government would extend full support to the families of the victims. He directed authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the negligence and submit a report.