Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reviews projects worth Rs 251.69 crore in Addanki

GUNTUR: Marking one year of coalition governance, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reviewed the developmental strides achieved in Addanki constituency, spotlighting projects worth Rs 251.69 crore.

Key works include the construction of CC roads, internal drainage systems, and community halls in several villages.

Prioritising girls’ education, hostel facilities have been developed at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, while 550 bicycles were distributed to girl students under CSR funding, with plans for 10,000 more.

Among recently inaugurated projects are a Rs 20 lakh CC road in Muppavaram and a Rs 1.2 crore BT road in Sajjapuram. Beneficiaries across the region also received CMRF and LOC cheques, and over 300 street vendors were provided pushcarts under CSR initiatives.

A major milestone was the distribution of permanent land titles to 374 ST families in Medarametla, alongside Rs 3.84 lakh allocated for hostel upgrades. In support of electric mobility, 42 disabled individuals received electric tricycles, with 100 more set to benefit.

Development funds were directed towards inclusive growth, with Rs 2.99 crore allotted to SC-majority villages and additional works undertaken for BC, EBC, Kapu, and minority communities.

Minister Gottipati credited the progress to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and the coalition’s Vision 2047 roadmap, while blaming the previous YSRCP regime for stalled development and the financial mismanagement.