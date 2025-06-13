Minister Nadendla Manohar reviews mid-day meal scheme in Tenali

GUNTUR: Minister for Civil Supplies and Food, Nadendla Manohar, visited Chenchu Rama Naidu High School in Tenali to inspect the midday meal scheme being implemented in government schools on Thursday. During his visit, he interacted with students and teachers, tasted the meals served, and gathered feedback directly.

The minister emphasised the NDA government’s commitment to improving student health through quality nutrition. He announced that 500 grams of fortified rice would now be blended into every 25-kilogram sack supplied under the scheme, ensuring that children receive nutrient-rich rice with their daily meals.

The inspection was part of a broader event marking the successful completion of one year of the coalition government’s rule. Celebrations were held at the Minister’s camp office in Tenali, where party workers, Veera Mahilas, and alliance leaders participated in festive activities including bursting crackers.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh for standing by the coalition and voting for change. “Thanks to the courage and support of the people, the government has been able to pursue meaningful reforms with transparency and purpose,” he said.

The minister reviewed the government’s achievements over the past year, highlighting that Rs 74 crore was spent on development projects in the Tenali constituency alone, while Rs 400 crore was allocated towards welfare schemes.

He also announced progress on key infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Narakodur-Tenali-Mangalagiri road. Manohar reiterated that the government is working with the goal of inclusive governance-ensuring no citizen is left behind.