MSME park to remain in Kopparthy

KADAPA: The proposed Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Park at Kopparthy in Kadapa district will remain at its original location, putting an end to months of political speculation. MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and NDA leaders confirmed the park would be developed as initially planned.

On June 10, 19.54 acres of land were officially registered in the name of the MSME Corporation through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), marking a key administrative milestone. The project, estimated at Rs 202 crore, will begin with infrastructure development works worth Rs 50 crore.

Designed as a skill and industrial hub, the park will support engineering graduates in Rayalaseema with technical training, modern equipment, and business opportunities.

Officials believe the initiative will generate employment and reduce migration of youth to Gulf countries for jobs. Earlier reports of shifting the park to the capital region had triggered protests from the YSRCP, Congress, RCP, and student groups. Intervention by Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy and TDP district president R Srinivasulu Reddy helped resolve the issue. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the government’s commitment during a recent visit. Groundwork is expected to begin soon.