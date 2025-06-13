No political link to Dalit minor’s case in Sri Sathya Sai district and girl’s murder case in Anantapur City: Rayapati Sailaja

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja said that there is no political connection with the incident involving the Dalit minor girl in Yedugurallapalli village of Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district and the murder case in Anantapur City.

Speaking to mediapersonnel at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur on Thursday, she said that the minor girl had been sexually assaulted for two years. The accused have been arrested in connection with the rape case in Ramagiri mandal, and the police have already taken 16 people into custody.

In the murder case of Sake Tanmayi from Anantapur City, the parents initially suspected a young man named Balu. As a result, the police focused their investigation on him, which caused a delay in identifying the actual accused, Naresh. “He killed her because she was pressuring him to get married,” she added.

She further said that girls in society should be very careful and should discuss any important decisions with their parents. “Girls should be brave,” she said, advising them to inform the police if anything happens. “They should call the 181 woman helpline — the government will protect them in all possible ways.”

Disclosure of victim’s name sparks controversy

Rayapati Sailaja’s disclosure of the minor girl’s name sparked controversy. She later apologised for accidentally revealing the victim’s identity. It may be recalled that the police had earlier registered a case against former MP Gorantla Madhav for naming a victim in a previous case. In response, Madhav stated that he would file a complaint with the police her.