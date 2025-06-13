On Andhra Pradesh government’s first anniversary, CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Talliki Vandanam scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the coalition government is extending financial benefits under the Talliki Vandanam scheme to 67 lakh students, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would be providing support to 24.65 lakh more students compared to the previous government. He added that a total of Rs 10,091 crore, including Rs 1,346 crore for school development, would be spent on the scheme.
“We promised that, regardless of how many children a family has, every student would receive support under Talliki Vandanam, and today, we have fulfilled that promise. As the coalition government marks its first anniversary, we are implementing this crucial commitment, one of the ‘Super Six’ guarantees,” Naidu said.
Addressing a press conference along with Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Thursday, marking one year of the coalition government in office, Naidu stated, “There is a major difference between Talliki Vandanam and the previous government’s Amma Vodi. They covered only 42,61,965 students, whereas we are covering 67,27,164, an increase of 24,65,199 beneficiaries. They spent Rs 5,540 crore; we are allocating Rs 8,745 crore, which is Rs 3,205 crore more.”
To ensure transparency, lists of beneficiaries will be displayed at village and ward secretariats.
I will not sit idle if public safety or law and order is threatened: Naidu
“We have given time until June 26 to finalise the beneficiaries, and the final list will be published on June 30,” the CM said. Of the 67.27 lakh beneficiaries, 29.82 lakh are BCs, 11.76 lakh SCs, 4.26 lakh STs, 66,500 minorities, and 8.44 lakh EBC students. There are 18,55,760 families with one child, 29,10,644 with two children, 6,32,052 with three, and 80,212 mothers with four children. “Across South India, the population is declining. Once, families with more than two children were disqualified from contesting in local body elections. Now, the time has come to disqualify those with fewer than two children,” Naidu said in a lighter vein.
Asserting that welfare and development are the two pillars of the NDA government, the Chief Minister said that the administration is generating revenue, increasing income, and reinvesting it into development and welfare. “Many had apprehensions about the state’s revival, especially regarding finances. But we stood firm and have put the state economy back on track,” the CM said.
Announcing that the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will be launched on June 20, Naidu said farmers will receive a total of Rs 20,000 in aid, including Rs 6,000 from the Centre. “The previous government gave only Rs 7,500, whereas we are giving Rs 6,500 more,” he said. Under the Deepam scheme, women are receiving three free LPG cylinders.
“They claimed pensions couldn’t be distributed without volunteers. We are now delivering pensions with dignity, going door to door on the 1st of every month. Is any other state in India offering such high pensions?” he asked.
Taking serious exception to the attempts made by the YSRCP to create law and order issues, Naidu said, “I will not sit idle if public safety or law and order is threatened, The YSRCP destroyed the state. Now, seeing the development and welfare measures being implemented by the coalition government, they are conspiring to disrupt the state. They even called Amaravati, the City of the Gods, a ‘city of prostitutes’. I will not compromise on public safety,” Naidu said while mentioning about the recent incidents in Tenali and Podili.
Lokesh said that a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and CM Naidu in the State is giving equal priority to welfare and development.