On Andhra Pradesh government’s first anniversary, CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Talliki Vandanam scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the coalition government is extending financial benefits under the Talliki Vandanam scheme to 67 lakh students, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would be providing support to 24.65 lakh more students compared to the previous government. He added that a total of Rs 10,091 crore, including Rs 1,346 crore for school development, would be spent on the scheme.

“We promised that, regardless of how many children a family has, every student would receive support under Talliki Vandanam, and today, we have fulfilled that promise. As the coalition government marks its first anniversary, we are implementing this crucial commitment, one of the ‘Super Six’ guarantees,” Naidu said.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Thursday, marking one year of the coalition government in office, Naidu stated, “There is a major difference between Talliki Vandanam and the previous government’s Amma Vodi. They covered only 42,61,965 students, whereas we are covering 67,27,164, an increase of 24,65,199 beneficiaries. They spent Rs 5,540 crore; we are allocating Rs 8,745 crore, which is Rs 3,205 crore more.”

To ensure transparency, lists of beneficiaries will be displayed at village and ward secretariats.