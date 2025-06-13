PM Modi’s governance a golden era: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

GUNTUR: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year leadership as a golden era marked by people-centric and transformative governance. Speaking at a press meet on Thursday, he credited the BJP-led government with earning the trust of all sections of society through inclusive development.

He stated that 27 crore people were lifted out of poverty under Antyodaya schemes. Welfare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, Mudra loans, and significant investments in agriculture and exports have redefined the welfare landscape. Over 9.6 crore women received free LPG connections, while employment and entrepreneurship witnessed substantial growth.

Highlighting infrastructure achievements, Satya Kumar noted record investments in highways, railways, and industries. In 2024 alone, 1.2 lakh industries were established, and India attracted \$1 trillion in FDI. Exports reached $830 billion, underscoring the nation’s growing global stature.

He also cited historic national decisions—the abrogation of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, crackdowns on terrorism and Naxalism, and the promotion of schemes like Surya Ghar and Atmanirbhar Bharat—as hallmarks of decisive and transparent governance.

On Andhra Pradesh, he said the NDA alliance was working to undo the damage caused by the YSRCP’s five-year rule, with a focus on economic recovery and clearing Rs 2,500 crore in Arogyasri dues. The alliance, he added, is united and prepared to tackle any challenge, including public health crises.

BJP State Vice-President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy echoed Modi’s developmental vision and promised world-class education and healthcare for the state. BJP leaders and others were present.