Talliki Vandanam: Andhra Pradesh government to pay private schools and colleges directly

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday released comprehensive guidelines for the implementation of its flagship Talliki Vandanam scheme, which aims to empower mothers and guardians by providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum for every child.

The scheme will come into effect from the academic year 2025–26 and will cover students from Classes I to XII studying in all recognised government, aided, private unaided schools, and junior colleges, including residential institutions across the State. To be eligible, the total monthly household income must not exceed Rs 10,000 in rural areas and Rs 12,000 in urban areas. At least one family member should possess a valid rice card. Households with more than three acres of wetland, ten acres of dry land, or a combination exceeding 10 acres are excluded. Ownership of a four-wheeler (excluding tractors, autos, and taxis), average power consumption above 300 units per month, municipal property ownership of 1,000 sq. ft. or more, and payment of income tax disqualify applicants.

However, sanitation workers and those earning less than the income threshold are eligible.

Importantly, the beneficiaries must be listed in the State’s household database. If the child is present in the database but the mother or guardian is not, field verification will be carried out.