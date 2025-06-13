Talliki Vandanam excluded 20 lakh students: APCC president Sharmila

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s one-year governance report, dubbing it an ‘election campaign pamphlet’ filled with tall claims and broken promises.

Speaking to the media during her visit to Kadapa on Thursday, Sharmila raised questions over the implementation of the Talliki Vandanam scheme. “There are 87 lakh students in the State, but only 67 lakh have benefited from Talliki Vandanam. What about the remaining 20 lakh students?” she asked, alleging that they have been deceived.

Sharmila criticised the NDA government for claiming that every student would benefit from the scheme. “How is this a tribute to mothers when 20 lakh students are excluded?” she questioned, demanding that the scheme be extended to all students.

Targeting the NDA, she said, “This marks one year of Naidu’s rule, and his so-called report card reads more like a glorified election pamphlet.” She challenged the government to clarify how much was promised and how much was delivered. “Even after a year, promises like ‘Super Six’ remain directionless, and the promised free bus travel is still on hold, delayed under the guise of festivals,” she said.

She emphasised that election manifestos are not mere documents to be ignored at will. “They should have a five-year timeline, and should be implemented sincerely,” the APCC president said.