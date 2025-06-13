Talliki Vandanam scheme: Rs 2,000 per student to be deducted for school infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The government sanctioned Rs 10,090.74 crore under GO Ms. No. 27 for the implementation of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, which is expected to benefit 67.27 lakh students and 42.69 lakh mothers.

From each student, Rs 2,000 will be deducted at source and transferred to the District Collector’s account. This amount will be used for maintenance of government-run schools, hygiene, sanitation and other interventions, as per guidelines issued by the School Education Department.

The government has provided detailed beneficiary data across 15 welfare corporations, including SC, ST, BC, Minority, Kapu, Brahmin, and EBC Corporations. Over 54.94 lakh students, excluding new Class I and Junior Intermediate admissions, have been verified. Admissions into Class I and Junior Intermediate, estimated to be over 11 lakh, will be considered after enrolment and verification.

For students admitted under Section 12(1)(C) of the RTE Act, the prescribed school fees will be deducted from the aid, and the remaining amount will be credited to the beneficiary’s account. For those receiving pre- and post-matric scholarships, the scheme amount will be adjusted accordingly.

The government has set up a detailed grievance redressal mechanism through village and ward secretariats. Financial aid will be disbursed to students starting June 12.