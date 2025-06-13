YSRCP government inflated bills of Central scheme: Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar alleged that the previous YSRCP government submitted inflated bills under minority welfare scheme, prompting the Centre to demand repayment of Rs 250 crore from the State.

Speaking on NDA one-year governance at an event held at Guntur East MLA Mohammad Nazeer Ahmed’s office on Thursday, Pemmassani said fake bills were submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Although the previous TDP government proposed 500 works, completing 55, the YSRCP later claimed to have completed 80 more. However, the Central audit revealed that those works were never executed, he revealed.

“This was not a clerical error. It was a deliberate deception,” he said, challenging YSRCP leaders to debate the facts publicly. Unless the misused amount is repaid, new Central funds under PMJVK cannot be accessed.

He urged the Muslim community to assess whether the previous government developed real infrastructure, like schools, roads or community halls, in their areas or not. Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements, he said pensions and salaries are now paid promptly every month.