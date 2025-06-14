Abuse case: YSRCP leader Sajjala files bail plea in Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by Tadepalli police against him based on a complaint lodged by Amaravati Capital Farmers Dalit JAC leader Kambhampati Sireesha.

In his petition, Sajjala requested the court to grant him anticipatory bail in this case, and also extend protection regarding any other complaints that might be filed against him in other police stations of the State pertaining to his remarks against women of Capital Amaravati.

He mentioned that Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju made a complaint to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on the same issue, and the court had already issued interim orders directing that no coercive action be taken against him till June 18 based on that complaint. He alleged that despite the court orders, police were attempting to arrest him based on Sireesha’s complaint. Sajjala further stated that he is willing to cooperate with the investigation authorities whenever required, besides assuring the court that he would abide by any bail conditions imposed.