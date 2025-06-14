Andhra Pradesh government reconstitutes executive council of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences

Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reconstituted the Executive Council of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, appointing eight senior medical professionals and academicians to enhance leadership and academic oversight. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the nominations.

The newly inducted members include Dr G Subba Rao, former Principal, GMC Guntur; Dr M Vishunu Mahesh Babu, former Professor of Anaesthesia, Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada; and Dr K Madhavi, Professor of Gynaecology, SVIMS, Tirupati. Other members are Dr Surapaneni Suresh Babu, Orthopaedics Professor, Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada; Dr M Jaichandra Naidu, Radiology Professor, MIMS, Vizianagaram; Dr Chapara Sudhakar, paediatrician, Amadalavalasa; Dr TD Varun Kumar Reddy, General Medicine specialist, Proddatur; and Dr Y Sai Kishore, paediatrician, Vijayawada.

Additionally, five ex-officio members will serve on the council: the Special Chief Secretary (Health), Finance Secretary, Director of Medical Education, Commissioner of AYUSH, and Director of Health.

Their inclusion aims to bridge academic and administrative coordination.

