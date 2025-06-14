Centre clears two RoBs for Guntur, sanctions over Rs 159 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to urban infrastructure, the Central government has approved the construction of two crucial Road Over Bridges (RoBs) in Guntur district. The sanctioned projects will come up at Syamalanagar Level Crossing (Guntur–Nallapadu, LC No. 312) and Sanjeevaiah Nagar Level Crossing (Guntur–Mangalagiri, LC No. 02), with a combined cost of over Rs 159 crore.

The Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 78.46 crore for the Syamalanagar RoB and Rs 80.94 crore for the Sanjeevaiah Nagar RoB. These RoBs aim to ease traffic congestion, eliminate level crossing delays, and enhance commuter safety.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, in a post on social media, stated that the bridges will improve mobility, safety, and efficiency in and around Guntur. He highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to modernising railway infrastructure and improving regional connectivity.

The Minister also praised the efforts of the State government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, in driving urban development in Guntur.

“These projects represent our dedication to economic growth, ease of living, and inclusive development,” he said, adding that Rs 473 crore worth of RoBs have been sanctioned in the past year alone.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support in sanctioning the projects.