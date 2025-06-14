CRDA nod to Rs 1,052 crore infra works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The 49th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Friday .

Briefing the media after the meeting, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana said the APCRDA approved the tender process for infrastructure development across 1,450 acres in the capital region at an estimated cost of Rs 1,052 crore. Additionally, the APCRDA gave the green signal for works worth Rs 682 crore to connect the Seed Access Road to the National Highway. Discussions were also held on the concept of Green and Blue City at the meeting.

The MAUD Minister said a delegation led by him studied the construction of river bunds in Lucknow, and solid waste management in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as part of best practices to be adopted in development of Capital Amaravati.