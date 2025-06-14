Minister Kollu accuses Perni of forgery and ration scam

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra launched a sharp attack on former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), accusing him of forging house pattas for political gain and involvement in a major ration scam. Addressing the media in Machilipatnam on Friday, Ravindra claimed that Nani was caught red-handed at the Tahsildar’s office at midnight, allegedly creating fake pattas to distribute during elections.

“No one opposes giving pattas to the poor who built homes on vacant lands. But these were forged documents for political advantage,” he said. He pointed out that the Machilipatnam MRO had been transferred to Bapulapadu in June 2023, yet pattas bearing the MRO’s name were issued in 2024. He accused Nani of misusing power, stating he resorted to “anarchy & atrocities”. Ravindra questioned the disappearance of 8,000 bags of ration rice—each weighing 75 kg—from a godown registered under Perni’s wife’s name, alleging an attempt to divert attention.