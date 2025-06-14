Minister Lokesh dares YSRCP to prove diversion of Talliki Vandanam funds

VIJAYAWADA: The government is fully prepared to implement the Talliki Vandanam scheme for all eligible students across the state, said Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Lokesh announced that Rs 8,745 crore has been credited to bank accounts of mothers of 67.27 lakh students. He assured that payments would also be made to mothers of Class 1 and Intermediate first-year students. For orphans, he clarified that funds would be deposited in collectors’ accounts after revalidation.

Lokesh stated that all eligible beneficiaries will receive the amount by Monday. Those who did not receive payments can file complaints at Grama Sachivalayam (GSWS) or through the ManaMitra WhatsApp service by June 26, and their issues will be resolved promptly.

Highlighting the scheme’s impact, Lokesh said 30 lakh BC, 12 lakh SC, 4.26 lakh ST, 66,000 minority, and 8.5 lakh EBC students would benefit from Talliki Vandanam, a key promise in the coalition government’s six-point election agenda.

Comparing it with previous government, he noted that the YSRCP had covered 42 lakh students under Amma Vodi with Rs 5,540 cr, whereas the current government reached 67.27 lakh students with Rs 8,745 crore.

Lokesh also warned the YSRCP to delete a defamatory social media post alleging that Rs 2,000 from each individual beneficiary was diverted to his personal account. “If it is not removed, I will pursue legal action,” he said. |