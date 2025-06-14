SRM-AP University secures top rank in IIRF 2025

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has secured the top rank in the ‘New-Age Emerging University’ category under the Private Universities segment in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

The IIRF rankings assess institutions nationwide based on multiple parameters, including Teaching-Learning Resources and Pedagogy, Research, Industry Integration, Placement Strategies, Future Orientation, External Perception, and International Outlook. SRM University-AP excelled across all these benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking institution focused on academic and research excellence.

Dr P Sathyanarayana, Pro-Chancellor of SRM-AP, said, “Our journey has always been about pushing the limits—be it in pedagogy, research, or empowering students. This top ranking validates our vision of creating a future-ready, student-centric ecosystem.”

V-C Prof Manoj K Arora expressed pride in the recognition, attributing the success to the varsity’s faculty, staff, and students. “We are not just building a university; we are nurturing future leaders prepared to thrive globally,” he said. SRM University-AP’s multidisciplinary approach and

industry collaborations continue to set it apart as a leading new-age institution.