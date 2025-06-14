Tiger kills two oxen, panic grips Prakasam village

ONGOLE: Panic gripped Palutla village and surrounding hamlets in Prakasam district following a tiger attack that killed two oxen on Thursday night. The incident took place near the village secretariat, where a cattle herd had taken shelter.

The herd owner found two oxen dead, with visible claw marks on their bodies. Villagers suspect the attack was carried out by a big cat, likely a tiger.

According to the forest department sources, an unidentified wild animal attacked the cattle herd during the night.

Forest officials from the Ganjivaripalli of Palutla range, led by Range Officer Subba Rao, visited the site on Friday morning. After examining the carcasses, they confirmed that a tiger was responsible for the attack.

The department assured the cattle owner of compensation for the loss and advised villagers to remain cautious. Forest officials urged locals not to venture into deep forest areas or stay alone in agricultural fields or isolated spots during nighttime. This is the latest in a series of tiger-related incidents in the region, raising concerns over human-wildlife conflict.