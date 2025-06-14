ToT workshop held in Mangalagiri under Anemia Mukt Bharat drive

VIJAYAWADA: In a concerted effort to tackle anemia in Andhra Pradesh, the Health Department conducted a State-level Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop under the Anemia Mukt Bharat initiative at Highland, Mangalagiri, on Friday.

The event brought together over 150 officials from the Health, Women and Child Welfare, Education, and Tribal Welfare departments, including District Immunisation Officers (DIOs), DPHNOs, and RBI Project Officers.

Dr LBSH Devi, the State Nodal Officer for Anemia Mukt Bharat, emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination in combating anemia, particularly among children, adolescents, pregnant women, and tribal communities. She urged the trained officials to disseminate knowledge at the field level and ensure timely screenings and treatment.

According to Dr Devi, anemic children aged 5–9 should receive one iron tablet daily for two months, while adolescents aged 10–19 should follow the same regimen for three months. Non-anemic children in both groups should take one tablet weekly. Pregnant women without anemia are to take one tablet daily for 180 days; anemic women must take two tablets daily, with regular hemoglobin monitoring. Moderate to severe cases will be treated with iron sucrose injections or blood transfusions.

She highlighted the need for timely indenting and efficient distribution of iron supplements in schools and health centres.

Noting high anemia rates in tribal areas, Dr Devi called for enhanced coordination with the Tribal Welfare Department and additional screening for malaria, sickle cell anemia, and thalassemia.

Senior officials from ICDS, Tribal Welfare, and Education departments participated, reinforcing a unified strategy to combat anemia across Andhra Pradesh.