WEF to set up Energy, Cybersecurity Centre in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for innovation and sustainable development, the State government has partnered with the World Economic Forum to set up the WEF - Andhra Pradesh Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati.

This initiative is a part of the government’s broader “Swarnandhra Vision 2047”.

The State government on Thursday issued an which outlines the establishment of this pioneering Centre under the WEF’s global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network.

It will be India’s first thematic centre on energy transition and green industries, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Energy and Materials (CENMAT) and AI-led digital transformation and Cybersecurity, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity. The initiative follows meetings with WEF at Davos and would position Amaravati as India’s leading centre on green energy, sustainability and cybersecurity.

The project is being spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with the goal of boosting Andhra Pradesh’s international presence and attracting investments in clean energy, AI, and digital infrastructure.

The key objectives of the Centre are to raise Andhra Pradesh’s global profile and build international partnerships, support the growth of green industries and improve cybersecurity, implement pilot projects in clean energy, smart grids, and use of AI in areas like farming and governance, train people in cybersecurity and new technologies, and connect the State with global platforms like the WEF’s Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for a period of three years to support the Centre’s activities. The Centre will be governed by a high-level committee chaired by the HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh, a release said.